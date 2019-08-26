News

Former Cathedral City Police Lieutenant Greg Savelli passes

no word on the cause of death

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Former Cathedral City Police Lieutenant Greg Savelli passed away Saturday morning.

The Cathedral City Police Department announced his passing in a Facebook post. 

The post read in part, "Today we mourn the loss of former CCPD Lieutenant Greg Savelli who passed away this morning. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

Most recently, Savelli worked for the police department in Hermosa Beach.

There is no word on the cause of death and no word yet on funeral arrangements. 


