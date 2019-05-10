Flower shops seeing uptick in business for Mother's Day
$2.6 billion to be spent on flowers nationwide
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - People are spending more money each year on Mother's Day, and that means places like flower shops are seeing an uptick in sales.
This includes My Little Flower Shop in Palm Springs.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend a record $25 billion on gifts for mom. That's up to eight percent from last year with each person spending an average of $196.
Flower shops all over the country will be busy as an estimated $2.6 billion will be spent on flowers and 67 percent of gift givers say that's their choice for mom.
That's the same thing online as according to 1-800 Flowers Dot Com. It generates around $71 million in sales or six percent of its annual revenue on Mother's Day. The most popular flower on the site are roses followed by lilies and tulips.
