Flock Safety in the Coachella Valley

Flock Safety 9/18/19

Flock Safety is a camera system being used in neighborhoods here in the Coachella Valley. Across the country, it is being utilized to decrease and solve crimes in communities. Flock Safety states, "We're helping solve 2 crimes daily in communities & jurisdictions just like yours."

"Over 70% of crime occurs with a vehicle, so Flock Safety is able to capture vehicles traveling up to 75 MPH and up to 75 ft away—day and night. "

This infrastructure-free camera, powered by solar energy, creates a cost-efficient approach for communities throughout the Coachella Valley. The camera will take photos of each car going in and out of a community.

Adam Smith, the Regency Palms HOA President, states, "Every time a car, truck, bike, a person walking their dog, goes through the gate, it captures that information. Not just images, but also the metadata that goes with those images."

For visitors going into the neighborhood, they will normally see signs posted outside of the area showing that they can be recorded 24/7 through this Flock Safety technology.

Once the information of a vehicle is recorded, it is easily able to be searched through the system by license plate, car color, and car type.

This technology is helping this community feel safer and is also helping the surrounding communities with its ability to share information with law enforcement.

Adam Smith, the Regency Palms HOA President, states, "Integrating the license plate data we capture here into the NCIC database, so the cool thing about that if something happens in another neighborhood, and they know the car they are looking for they can see that that car is in our neighborhood."

Benjamin Guitron, the Public Information Officer of the Indio police department notes that cameras, in general, are a great tool to help law enforcement, "It's a great tool for them but it's a greater tool for law enforcement. Especially if it captures descriptive information of the persons or vehicles driven -- makes, models, specifically license plates -- any identifying marks that law enforcement can use"

For more details on Flock Safety, you can visit their website at https://www.flocksafety.com