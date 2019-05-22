Five alleged Coachella street racers arrested

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are cracking down on street racing in Coachella.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Department sent out a release detailing the arrest of five alleged street racers in the city of Coachella in May.

One of the alleged racers, 27-year-old Estavan Jesus Donato, was arrested on Friday for allegedly causing an accident which killed a husband and wife in Coachella.

75-year-old Jose Prieto and 74-year-old Sofia Prieto sustained fatal injuries in the crash which was reported at 6:54 p.m. on May 17 near the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Mitchel Drive in Coachella. Jose Prieto was pronounced dead at the scene and Sofia Prieto later died at an area hospital.

Sofia and Jose Prieto.

The news release covers arrests made throughout the month of May, some pre-dating Friday's accident, some following.

On May 5 at 9:00 p.m., Coachella deputies issued a total of seven traffic citations and made two arrests for street racing. 21-year-old Mecca resident Juvena Morales and 24-year-old Coachella resident Juan Ceferino were arrested on suspicion of street racing and booked into Indio Jail. According to county jail records, they have since been released.

On May 21 at 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested 31-year-old Coachella resident Alberto Morales after two vehicles were observed racing at a high rate of speed (80-100 mph) on southbound Grapefruit Boulevard. Deputies stopped Morales in the nearby Cardenas Market parking lot and took him into custody on street racing charges. According to county jail records, Morales was released. His vehicle is impounded for 30 days.

On May 19 at 10:05 p.m., deputies observed two vehicles street northbound on Grapefruity Boulevard near Park Lane in Coachella. Traffic stops were attempted on both vehicles, one accelerated in an attempt to flee, and deputies conducted a stop on the vehicle on Indio Boulevard north of Avenue 48. Deputies arrested the driver, 26-year-old Indio resident Edgar Cervantes on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and DUI probation.

He was arrested and booked into Indio Jail. He was released on May 20.

The Sheriff's Department emphasized the danger of these crimes to the community, as well as their approaching to fighting these crimes, in their news release:

Those participating in illegal street racing activities can expect future direct enforcement action. Illegal street racing, street takeovers, and sideshows are a dangerous, destructive, and far too often a deadly event in Riverside County. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with local allied agencies, are taking a zero-tolerance approach to this illegal activity in an effort to reduce the cost to taxpayers having to repair the damages caused by these events, but most importantly to reduce the danger to the public caused by the participants of these events who often drive their vehicles with wanton disregard for public safety. Participants, aiders and abettors, and retailers supplying and installing the illegal equipment often found on the vehicles at these events will be identified through collaborative law enforcement efforts and prosecuted for the multitude of crimes resulting from these illegal acts.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department urges anyone with information relating to these incidents to contact Thermal Sheriff’s Station (760) 863-8990, Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch (760) 836-3215, or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).