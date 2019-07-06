First man to fly the world's fastest aircraft dies in Rancho Mirage

Robert J Gilliland

Legendary test pilot Robert J. "Bob" Gilliland passed away Thursday in Rancho Mirage, the March Air Museum announced. He was 93 years old.

On December 22, 1964, at the Edwards Air Force Base near Palmdale, CA, Gilliland became the first man in history to fly the iconic SR-71 Blackbird spy plane. According to NASA, "the Blackbirds remain the world's fastest and highest-flying production aircraft ever built."​​​​​

"Few were present for its top secret first flight, but all who were knew the importance of its success in maintaining America's supremacy in manned aviation amid the tensions of the Cold War world," reads a post on the flight on Gilliland's website.

According to the National Aviation Hall of Fame, Gilliland test flew every Blackbird off the production line before it was turned over to the Air Force. He is credited for his vital role "developing the world's most advanced aircraft to win the battle for secrets that was so important in winning the Cold War."

The Blackbird was used in more than 3,500 missions all over the world until it was retired in 1999.

Gilliland would end up accumulating more experimental hours above Mach 2 and Mach 3 than any other test pilot in history.

Gilliland, a Naval Academy graduate and Korean War veteran, moved to Rancho Mirage after his retirement.

On October 2017, Gilliland was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Forth Worth, Texas.

He has also been inducted into the California Aviation Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame.

Gilliland is survived by his son and daughter.

Those who met Gilliland described him as "the smartest, nicest man I have ever known; a classy guy and true friend."