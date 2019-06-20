First look at Taco Bell Hotel

Taco Bell via CNN Taco Bell is opening a hotel — sort of — to give it an edge over other fast food chains.

Taco Bell via CNN Taco Bell is opening a hotel — sort of — to give it an edge over other fast food chains.

Palm Springs, Calif. - Taco Bell has released the first photos of their hotel that will be coming to Palm Springs.

Last month, Taco Bell announced their plans for The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort.

The hotel will be transforming the V Hotel located at 333 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. The room prices start at $169 per night and people can start making reservations on Thursday, June 27, beginning at 10 a.m. PST on the hotel's website.

The resort offers 70 rooms, with either one king or two queen-sized beds. There will be standard and pool side views.

Guests will be able to officially check-in on August 8, with final check-out on August 12, with no minimum night stay.

Space is limited and rooms will be available to Taco Bell super-fans on a first come, first serve basis.