Firefighters rescue baby bunny stuck in a drain pipe

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 04:02 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 04:02 PM PDT

TEMECULA, Calif.- - Cal Fire Riverside firefighters rescued baby bunny stuck in a drain pipe.

The bunny was found by a resident in Temecula who then called the crews over at Riverside County Fire Department Station 84.

A firefighter arrived, inserted a hose down the pipe, and the bunny climbed up the hose to the safe arms of the firefighters.

According to Cal Fire, "the sweet little critter was unharmed."

