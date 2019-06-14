Firefighters rescue baby bunny stuck in a drain pipe
TEMECULA, Calif.- - Cal Fire Riverside firefighters rescued baby bunny stuck in a drain pipe.
The bunny was found by a resident in Temecula who then called the crews over at Riverside County Fire Department Station 84.
A firefighter arrived, inserted a hose down the pipe, and the bunny climbed up the hose to the safe arms of the firefighters.
According to Cal Fire, "the sweet little critter was unharmed."
