Firefighters rescue baby bunny stuck in a drain pipe

The baby bunny after being helped (Courtesy of Cal Fire/ RCOFD )

TEMECULA, Calif.- - Cal Fire Riverside firefighters rescued baby bunny stuck in a drain pipe.

The bunny was found by a resident in Temecula who then called the crews over at Riverside County Fire Department Station 84.

A firefighter arrived, inserted a hose down the pipe, and the bunny climbed up the hose to the safe arms of the firefighters.

According to Cal Fire, "the sweet little critter was unharmed."