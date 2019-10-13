News

Firefighters quickly knock down mobile home fire

at Tri Palms Estates

By:

Posted: Oct 13, 2019 05:23 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 05:23 AM PDT

Mobile Home fire in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a mobile home fire at Tri Palms Estates in Thousand Palms.

CAL Fire says the fire was reported at the 33 thousand block of Westchester drive just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon. 

We were told firefighters put out the fire in about 30 minutes.

CAL Fire says no one was hurt during the fire but neighbors say a dog was killed in the blaze.

No word yet on the cause. 


