Firefighters quickly knock down mobile home fire
at Tri Palms Estates
THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a mobile home fire at Tri Palms Estates in Thousand Palms.
CAL Fire says the fire was reported at the 33 thousand block of Westchester drive just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon.
We were told firefighters put out the fire in about 30 minutes.
CAL Fire says no one was hurt during the fire but neighbors say a dog was killed in the blaze.
No word yet on the cause.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15