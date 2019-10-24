Firefighters quickly contain blaze at La Quinta home
Firefighters needed 14 minutes tonight to contain a blaze burning inside the garage of a home in La Quinta.
The fire was reported at 9:21 p.m. in the 51000 block of Avenida Alvarado and knock down was declared at 9:35 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
