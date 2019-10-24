News

Firefighters quickly contain blaze at La Quinta home

By:

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 11:21 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:21 PM PDT

Firefighters needed 14 minutes tonight to contain a blaze burning inside the garage of a home in La Quinta.   

The fire was reported at 9:21 p.m. in the 51000 block of Avenida Alvarado and knock down was declared at 9:35 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries