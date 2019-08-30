Firefighters battle palm tree grove fire
60-70 trees scorched in early morning blaze
INDIO, Calif. - Cal Fire Firefighters contained a one and a half acre palm tree grove fire north of Interstate 10 in Indio early Friday morning.
The fire broke out at 3:03 a.m. along Jefferson Street near Avenue 39.
Two buildings were threatened, but there was no official word on any evacuations ordered in the area. Several KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in to tell us they had been evacuated.
42 firefighters and 13 engines were dispatched to the fire scene on Young's Family Way, just off Jefferson Street.
Firefighters reported an estimated 60 to 70 trees on fire in the grove.
Crews were expected to remain at the scene for four to five hours.
Contractors were working to repair cable lines for Spectrum internet, cable TV, and phone service customers.
Cal Fire said two Spectrum utilities were damaged by the early morning fire.
There was also a small water leak nearby.
The fire's cause remained under investigation.
Police have closed Jefferson Street to all traffic between Avenue 38 and Avenue 39 due to the firefighting activities.
Stay with News Channel 3 as we learn more.
