Firefighters contain house fire in Indio

INDIO, Calif. - A fire was reported just before 7pm on Sunday in the 84000 block of Tramanto Way in Indio.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw a car on fire with flames extending into the garage. Cal Fire Says only one person suffered minor injuries.

SoCal gas and IID were also on the scene. Firefighters are clearing the scene after the house fire was contained.

Five adults are receiving help from the Red Cross after the incident, according to Cal Fire.