News

Firefighters contain house fire in Indio

By:

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 09:20 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:20 PM PDT

INDIO, Calif. -  A fire was reported just before 7pm on Sunday in the 84000 block of Tramanto Way in Indio. 

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw a car on fire with flames extending into the garage. Cal Fire Says only one person suffered minor injuries.

SoCal gas and IID were also on the scene. Firefighters are clearing the scene after the house fire was contained. 

Five adults are receiving help from the Red Cross after the incident, according to Cal Fire. 

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries