Firefighters contain fire at a church in Coachella
Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters contained a fire inside a church in Coachella.
According to Cal Fire, a fire in the kitchen area of a church on the 84600 Block of Avenue 49 was reported at around 5:55 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene and reported that the fire was extending to the attic.
The fire was contained to the kitchen and appliances less than an hour later, according to Cal Fire. Resources remained on scene until a little before 8 p.m.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
