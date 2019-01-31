Firefighters battle Twentynine Palms hardware store fire

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - Firefighters contained a Twentynine Palms building supplies and lumber store fire Wednesday evening.

San Bernardino County Firefighters were called to the Builder's Supply store on the 6800 block of Adobe Road at just before 7:00 p.m. and reported heavy fire conditions to the rear of the building.

Officials say an attached patio and attic were fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews received assistance from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, and fully contained the flames within 40 minutes.

No one was found inside the building and fire crews were reportedly able to save the majority of items within the business.

No injuries were reported.

San Bernardino County Fire did not provide a damage estimate, or cause for the fire, but says it remains under investigation.

Officials said six engines, one truck, a brush patrol, a chief officer, and one investigator responded to the fire totaling 25 personnel from the county. Combat Center Fire assisted with two engines, one truck, and a chief officer.