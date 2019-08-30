Roads reopen after firefighters knock down Indio palm grove fire

Photo Courtesy: Rudy Montano

INDIO, Calif. - Firefighters contained a one and a half-acre fire in a palm tree grove fire early Friday morning that prompted several local road closures for several hours. Later in the morning, the closures were lifted.

The fire broke out at 3:03 a.m. along Jefferson Street near Avenue 39 north of Interstate 10.

Police had closed Jefferson Street to all traffic between Avenue 38 and Avenue 39, Patrick Drive between Avenue 38 and Avenue 39, and Avenue 38 between Dune Palms Rad and Talavera Boulevard. The closures ended around 9 a.m.,

Two buildings were threatened, but there was no official word on any evacuations ordered in the area. Several KESQ News Channel 3 viewers called in to tell us they had been evacuated.

42 firefighters and 13 engines were dispatched to the fire scene on Young's Family Way, just off Jefferson Street.

Firefighters reported an estimated 60 to 70 trees on fire in the grove.

Crews were expected to remain at the scene for four to five hours.

Contractors were working to repair cable lines for Spectrum internet, cable TV, and phone service customers.

Cal Fire said two Spectrum utilities were damaged by the early morning fire.





There was also a small water leak nearby.

The fire's cause remained under investigation.

