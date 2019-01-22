Fire torches trailers, cars north of Palm Springs

UNINCORPORATED RIVERSIDE CO., Calif.- - A morning fire burned several trailers and cars in unincorporated Riverside County north of Palm Springs this morning.

The fire, which was reported at 6:01 a.m. on the 61000 block of El Dorado Road, was contained by 6:39 a.m. No injuries were reported.

For vehicles, two single-wide trailers, and one conex storage container was damaged as a result of the blaze.

Cal Fire and Palm Springs Fire Department crews remained on scene for an additional 45 minutes after the fire was extinguished. Eight fire engines responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.