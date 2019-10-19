News

Fire torches mobile homes, vegetation in Coachella

By:

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 02:33 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 05:39 PM PDT

Fire burns Coachella trailers

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Fire crews knocked down a blaze that torched several mobile homes and blackened vegetation in Coachella Friday afternoon. 

The fire was reported at the intersection of Fillmore Street and Avenue 54 at 1:30 p.m. The Two mobile homes, one vehicle, and several palm trees were burned in the blaze, which remains under investigation.

The cause of the fire was not known at the time of this publication.

Imperial Irrigation District personnel have been requested to the scene. 

Twelve engines responded to the incident and had the fire contained by 2:03 p.m. 

No people were displaced or injured by the fire, according to Cal Fire. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates on this developing story. 

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries