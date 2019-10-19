Fire torches mobile homes, vegetation in Coachella

Fire burns Coachella trailers

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Fire crews knocked down a blaze that torched several mobile homes and blackened vegetation in Coachella Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at the intersection of Fillmore Street and Avenue 54 at 1:30 p.m. The Two mobile homes, one vehicle, and several palm trees were burned in the blaze, which remains under investigation.

The cause of the fire was not known at the time of this publication.

Imperial Irrigation District personnel have been requested to the scene.

Twelve engines responded to the incident and had the fire contained by 2:03 p.m.

No people were displaced or injured by the fire, according to Cal Fire.

