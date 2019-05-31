Fire in Thermal burns 70 acres in 24 hours
A fire that started Wednesday night in Thermal has once again flared up.
The vegetation fire burning on the 87000 Block Avenue 66 was first reported at a little after 9 p.m. last night. By this morning, Cal Fire reported that it had burned 10 acres and was 60% contained.
At 3 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire had grown to 30 acres "beyond original containment." 30 minutes later, Cal Fire reported the fire had grown to 70 acres. As of 8:15 p.m., the fire is 75% contained.
Viewers have sent in pictures and video of the growing fire, which appears to be burning close to Desert Mirage High School. At this time, Cal Fire has not reported any structures are threatened.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
