Fire near Thermal airport breaks out again
THERMAL, Calif.- - UPDATE: 5/21 3:00 P.M. - The fire has reignited.
A fire which broke out near the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport late Saturday night is now 100% contained, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze had spread to 135 acres since breaking out on May 18 at 10:53 p.m. The incident was officially reported at the intersection of Aiport Boulevard and Shady Lane.
Cal Fire's first update on early Sunday morning estimated that the fire was 10 acres in size and had sparked following a spot fire on the airport runway. Several hours later, the blaze grew to 130 acres, burning portions of the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport property.
The exact time of 100% containment was listed at 6:18 p.m. Monday. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for mop-up.
The estimated monetary loss from the fire is $1,000,000, according to Cal Fire. Officially, the cause remains under investigation.
. Monday morning, the fire was estimated to be 130 acres in size with 60% containement.
Cal Fire says that as of Monday at 7:00 p.m., that fire remains at 130 acres and is now 90% contained.
Officials confirmed a firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury Sunday. There is no word on the firefighter's condition and no information on how the injury occurred.
So far, the fire has caused $1,000,000 in losses, after the flames destroyed machinery used for mulching.
