Fire near Mecca continues to smolder

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 03:37 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:37 PM PDT

Firefighters were working today toward full containment of an 80-acre wildfire that has been burning in Mecca since late last week.   

The non-injury blaze broke out for unknown reasons about 10:50 a.m. Friday near Lincoln Street on Avenue 66, according to the Riverside County Fire Department, initially prompting firefighters to request that power lines be deactivated in the area.

Crews were able to stop the fire's forward progress later that afternoon and made steady progress toward containment on Saturday, despite temperatures well into the triple digits.

The fire, which destroyed an outbuilding soon after it broke out, has held at 98 percent containment since Sunday.

