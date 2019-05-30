Fire growing on 66th Avenue

THERMAL, Calif.- - Firefighters 10-acre Thermal fire now 60% contained and holding at 10 acres Thursday morning.

The fire broke out late Wednesday evening.

According to the CAL FIRE, the fire was burning on the 87100 block of 66th Avenue between Martinez Road and Fillmore Street.

The fire was first reported at around 9 p.m. 10 acres have burned so far and has been kept north of Avenue 66 away from any structures. Firefighters said low temperatures and calm winds have helped get a handle on the blaze.

So far, no structures or homes are threatened and no word on containment numbers yet.

Firefighters say the fire appeared to have started at a nearby mulch farm which then spread to nearby vegetation, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CHP has closed roads between Fillmore Street and Martinez Road.

Viewer photo

Viewer photo

