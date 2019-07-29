Fire crews respond to blaze at "abandoned structure" in Mecca

072819 MECCA FIRE

MECCA, Calif. - Crews from Cal Fire Riverside County responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a residential fire in Mecca.

The fire was reported at 3:17, in the 67-000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The first arriving engine company reported an abandoned structure fully engulfed in flames.

We are told the fire spread to nearby brush.

No injuries reported.

No word yet on how the fire started.

