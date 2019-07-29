News

Fire crews respond to blaze at "abandoned structure" in Mecca

Fire reported Sunday afternoon

By:

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 04:29 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 05:11 AM PDT

072819 MECCA FIRE

MECCA, Calif. - Crews from Cal Fire Riverside County responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a residential fire in Mecca.

The fire was reported at 3:17, in the 67-000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

The first arriving engine company reported an abandoned structure fully engulfed in flames. 

We are told the fire spread to nearby brush.

No injuries reported.

No word yet on how the fire started. 
 


