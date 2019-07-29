Fire crews respond to blaze at "abandoned structure" in Mecca
Fire reported Sunday afternoon
MECCA, Calif. - Crews from Cal Fire Riverside County responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a residential fire in Mecca.
The fire was reported at 3:17, in the 67-000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
The first arriving engine company reported an abandoned structure fully engulfed in flames.
We are told the fire spread to nearby brush.
No injuries reported.
No word yet on how the fire started.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15