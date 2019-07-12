Fire crews knock down Desert Hot Springs fire

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - Cal Fire crews have knocked down a structure fire in Desert Hot Springs.

The blaze broke out at 11:44 a.m. and was contained by 12:22 p.m. 40 firefighters and 12 fire engines responded to the scene.

The structure fire broke out near the intersection of Avenida Atezada and on Camino Idillio. One structure became 'full involved' in the fire and then spread to a second building.

