Fire crews making progress on Thermal wildfire

THERMAL, Calif.- - UPDATE: 7:00 p.m. Monday- Cal Fire says the fire remains at 130 acres and is now 90% contained. Resources will remain on scene working to fully contain the fire.

UPDATE: 6:30 a.m. Monday- Cal Fire Riverside County says the remains at 130 acres and is now 60% contained. A day assignment of 11 engines is working the fire along with one water tender and one patrol.

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. - According to Cal Fire Riverside County, the fire covers 130 acres, and containment is at 25%. Cal Fire says Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport will remain closed Sunday night, through Monday morning. One firefighter has suffered a non-life threatening injury. There is no word on the firefighter's condition and no information on how the injury occurred.

ROAD CLOSURES ARE IN PLACE ON AIRPORT BOULEVARD FROM HARRISON STREET TO HIGHWAY 111.

ALSO CLOSED .. SHADY LANE FROM AVENUE 54 TO AIRPORT BOULEVARD AS WELL AS TYLER STREET FROM AVENUE 54 TO AIRPORT BOULEVARD.

UPDATE 9:00 a.m.: Fire is 135 acres and 5% contained. 20 engines, 2 water tenders, and 1 dozen scene, according to Cal Fire. No injuries reported.

UPDATE 4:30 a.m.: Fire is approximately 120-acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire battalion chief Joe Taylor. Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport is expected to remain closed for 24 hours, according to Taylor.

UPDATE 3:50 a.m.: Fire is holding at approximately 130-acres. 85 firefighters and 27 fire engines on scene, according to Cal Fire.

UPDATE 1:45 a.m.: Fire has grown to approximately 130-acres with 0% containment. A spokesperson for Cal Fire confirmed a spot fire did start on the airport runway. Airport operations have been temporarily suspended.

Fire crews are battling a 10-acre vegetation fire in Thermal.

The blaze, which was reported at 10:53 p.m., broke out near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Shady Lane in Thermal.

Fire crews from Cal Fire, the Palm Springs Fire Department, the Cathedral City Fire Department, the Morongo Fire Department, and the Soboba Fire Department are on scene, according to Cal Fire.

Winds of 10-15 miles per hour are fanning the fire. As of 1:00 a.m., 68 firefighters and seventeen fire engines were on scene.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers are also on scene.