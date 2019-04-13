Fire breaks out at Empire Polo Grounds

INDIO, Calif. - A fire broke out around 2 am Saturday morning at the Empire Polo Grounds, where weekend one of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival is underway.

Outside Fire - RPT@ 2:06 am Empire Polo Grounds 81000 blk of Ave 51, in Indio. 4 ENG, 2 BC. FFs responded to reports of a fire Mobile Shower Unit on fire. Upon arrival the shower unit was fully involved, near center of venue. #CampIncident — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 13, 2019

CAL FIRE tweeted that two mobile shower units were on fire at Lot 8 storage area. They later confirmed one of the two trailers was destroyed, and the other was damaged.

#CampIncident [UPDATE] 2:28 am - Fire Contained. Mobile Shower Unit in Lot 8 Storage Area. Total of 2 trailers involved. 1 damaged, 1 destroyed. No reported injuries to fire personnel or civilians. Fire crews will remain on scene for 1 hour for overhaul. #Coachella — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 13, 2019

CAL FIRE contained the fire around 2:30 am. There are no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for new develepments.