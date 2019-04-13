News

Fire breaks out at Empire Polo Grounds

Fire broke out around 2 am

INDIO, Calif. - A fire broke out around 2 am Saturday morning at the Empire Polo Grounds, where weekend one of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival is underway.

 

 

CAL FIRE tweeted that two mobile shower units were on fire at Lot 8 storage area. They later confirmed one of the two trailers was destroyed, and the other was damaged. 

 

 

CAL FIRE contained the fire around 2:30 am. There are no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for new develepments. 


