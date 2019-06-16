Fire burns building at Cathedral City recycling center

061619 RECYCLING CENTER FIRE

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A fire ignited early Sunday morning at a recycling center in Cathedral City -- the third waste facility fire in the valley in 10 days.

Reports of a commercial structure fire came in after 2 a.m. at the Palm Springs Recycling Center at 36630 Sunair Plaza, near the intersection of Cathedral Canyon Drive and East Palm Canyon Drive.

It took firefighters 90 minutes to get control of the flames, which a Cathedral City batallion chief said were involving about 25% of one of the storage buildings on the lot.

Firefighters forced entry to get access, and the fire was contained to only that building, which sustained severe damage.

The fire was knocked down in less than 20 minutes.

By 3:30 a.m., crews were leaving the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This comes after two fires broke out at valley Burrtec facilities in the last 10 days as well.

More than 40 firefighters worked through the night Friday into Saturday on a fire that started at the Burrtec waste center on Edom Hill in Cathedral City.

And 9 days ago, a fire ignited in a pile of cardboard at the Burrtec facility in Palm Desert, south of Hovley Lane and Corporate Way.

