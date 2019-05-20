Fire burns Coachella classroom building

COACHELLA, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire in a classroom Monday at Valley View Elementary School.

Firefighters were called to the school on the 85,200 block of Valley Road at 5:30 a.m. after a maintenance worker noticed flames and smoke coming from the building.

There were no injuries reported, nor any word on any damage estimates.

Crews at the scene said the fire's cause was under investigation but did not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The school was expected to be in session Monday, but the modular building will be cordoned off from students.

