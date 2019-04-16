News

10-acre fire burning on 70th Avenue in Mecca

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 10:42 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 12:02 AM PDT

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire burning on 70th Avenue in Mecca.

According to Cal Fire, the fire was initially reported at 8:56 p.m. on the 90000 block of 70th Avenue.

It is burning near a mobile home park, some residents have been evacuated.

Cal Fire officials said forward progress has been stopped at 10 acres.

 

 

We have a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates.

Nearly a month ago, a 3-acre vegetation fire broke out near the intersection of Avenue 70 and Pierce Street. Two mobile homes were destroyed and hundreds of residents were evacuated.


