10-acre fire burning on 70th Avenue in Mecca
Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire burning on 70th Avenue in Mecca.
According to Cal Fire, the fire was initially reported at 8:56 p.m. on the 90000 block of 70th Avenue.
It is burning near a mobile home park, some residents have been evacuated.
Cal Fire officials said forward progress has been stopped at 10 acres.
We have a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates.
Nearly a month ago, a 3-acre vegetation fire broke out near the intersection of Avenue 70 and Pierce Street. Two mobile homes were destroyed and hundreds of residents were evacuated.
