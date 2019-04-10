Fire burns 40 acres near Tramview Road

Viewer video of the tramview road fire

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Fire Department is battling a vegetation fire near Tramview Road & W Racquet Club Road.

Fire near Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Tram officials say the attraction is not threatened, but firefighters requested early closure. Lauren Coronado KESQ is on scene now with details. Posted by KESQ News Channel 3 on Tuesday, April 9, 2019

According to Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder, the fire has burned 40 acres. Naldler said 20 homes were evacuated but a fire line has been established protecting these homes. Residents have been told they can return home.

From Missy Montoya via Share@KESQ.COM

No word on what started the fire.

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway officials confirmed the tram is not threatened. However, firefighters requested the tramway close earlier. Initially, all 27 people up in the tram were supposed to be brought down at around 9:30 p.m. However, the Tramway suffered an outage due to the fire and people were left stranded. Cara Youngman, a spokesperson for the tram, confirmed they were able to fix the generator and the remaining 27 people are being brought down.

Passengers stuck at the Tramway due to outage

The Palm Springs Police Department advised people to avoid the area north of Via Escuela and west of Palm Canyon. At 11:30 p.m. PSPD announced all roads were open.

Viewer video of the tramview road fire

According to Southern California Edison, 734 customers are without power at this time.

