Fire burns 40 acres near Tramview Road
Evacuations lifted, hundreds without power
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Fire Department is battling a vegetation fire near Tramview Road & W Racquet Club Road.
According to Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder, the fire has burned 40 acres. Naldler said 20 homes were evacuated but a fire line has been established protecting these homes. Residents have been told they can return home.
No word on what started the fire.
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway officials confirmed the tram is not threatened. However, firefighters requested the tramway close earlier. Initially, all 27 people up in the tram were supposed to be brought down at around 9:30 p.m. However, the Tramway suffered an outage due to the fire and people were left stranded. Cara Youngman, a spokesperson for the tram, confirmed they were able to fix the generator and the remaining 27 people are being brought down.
The Palm Springs Police Department advised people to avoid the area north of Via Escuela and west of Palm Canyon. At 11:30 p.m. PSPD announced all roads were open.
According to Southern California Edison, 734 customers are without power at this time.
We have a crew at the scene gathering more information, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
