Fire burning near Thermal airport 100% contained

UPDATE: 5/21 2:45 p.m. - The fire has reignited.

UPDATE: 5/21 10:50 a.m. - A fire that broke out over the weekend in Thermal was 100% as of Tuesday morning.

Fire crews have nearly fully contained a vegetation fire that grew to 135 acres over the weekend.

According to Cal Fire, the fire was initially reported as a 10-acre fire Saturday at 10:53 p.m. in the area Airport Boulevard and Shady Lane. A few hours later, the blaze grew to 130 acres, burning portions of the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport property. A Cal Fire spokesperson later confirmed a spot fire started on the airport runway, causing airport operations to be temporarily suspended until Sunday night.

By Sunday morning, the fire continued to grow, peaking at 135 acres. Sunday evening, fire crews were able to get ahold of the fire and slowly contain it. Monday morning, the fire was back down to 130 acres and 60% contained.

Cal Fire says that as of Monday at 7:00 p.m., that fire remains at 130 acres and is now 90% contained.

Officials confirmed a firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury Sunday. There is no word on the firefighter's condition and no information on how the injury occurred.

So far, the fire has caused $1,000,000 in losses, after the flames destroyed machinery used for mulching.

Resources will remain on scene working to fully contain the fire. As of 7 p.m. Monday, 85 firefighters, 27 engine companies, 1 fire crew, 3 water tenders, 5 overhead personnel, 1 bulldozer, and a fire investigator are assigned.

Crews from the Palm Springs Fire Department, the Cathedral City Fire Department, the Morongo Fire Department, and the Soboba Fire Department are on scene assisting Cal Fire.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol are also on scene.

