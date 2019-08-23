Fire burning near Palm Springs Tramway
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Firefighters are currently battling a fire on Tramway Road and North Palm Canyon Drive.
It started just before 11:15 Thursday evening.
Cal Fire firefighters are at the scene assisting Palm Springs firefighters.
The fire has burned two to three acres, as of 1:00 Friday morning, according to Cal Fire's fire chief.
One lane of southbound Highway 111 at Gateway Drive is closed for fire equipment, according to crews at the scene.
Stay with News Channel 3, as we continue to learn more on this fire.
