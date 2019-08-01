3-alarm fire burns Palm Desert businesses

Joni Fire

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Firefighters were working to put out a 3-alarm commercial fire that burned six businesses early Thursday morning on Joni Drive just west of Cook Street.

CalFire Firefighters said the flames were reported at 4:38 a.m. at a business on the 74800 block of Joni Drive.

A KESQ News Channel 3 crew at the scene reports the fire broke out in an upholstery business. Firefighters said six businesses suffered damage.

Riverside County Fire Captain Fernando Herrera said the first firefighters to arrive reported heavy smoke and flames that were threatening neighboring businesses.

CalFire reported the fire was knocked down by 5:50 a.m. Herrera said 72 firefighters were called to the scene.

Thursday's fire was just two blocks southwest of an earlier fire at Renova Energy on Mediterranean Avenue Tuesday evening. CalFire said that fire had caused $250,000 in damage.

Firefighters said there were no injuries to any firefighters or civilians. There were no immediate damage estimates from Thursday's fire.

Traffic lanes were shut down to traffic on Cook Street due to the firefighting activity.

A Sun Bus was also requested to the scene to act as a rehab and cooling center for firefighters. All resources were expected to be committed to the scene until 8:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more on this active fire.