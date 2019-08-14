Fire burning at apartment complex in Palm Desert
Firefighters rescue dog
Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Palm Desert.
A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed the fire is burning at the One Quail Place apartment complex near Fred Waring Drive and Town Center Way.
First responders reported seeing thick smoke coming from one of the two-story apartment buildings. Firefighters rescued a dog from one of the buildings, Cal Fire wrote in a tweet.
Cal Fire reported the fire was knocked down at around 6:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.
Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15