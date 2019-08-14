Fire burning at apartment complex in Palm Desert

Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Palm Desert.

A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed the fire is burning at the One Quail Place apartment complex near Fred Waring Drive and Town Center Way.

First responders reported seeing thick smoke coming from one of the two-story apartment buildings. Firefighters rescued a dog from one of the buildings, Cal Fire wrote in a tweet.

Residential Structure Fire: RPT @ 6:02 p.m. 72000 Blk. Fred Waring Dr. in Palm Desert. The first arriving engine company reported smoke coming from a two story apartment building. Firefighters rescued one dog. 4 CHIEFS, 11 ENG, 2 TRK, 3 MEDIC, 1 BREATHING SUPPORT #QuailINCIDENT — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) August 14, 2019

Cal Fire reported the fire was knocked down at around 6:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

