Fire burning at apartment complex in Palm Desert

Firefighters rescue dog

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 06:28 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 06:37 PM PDT

Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Palm Desert.

A Cal Fire spokesperson confirmed the fire is burning at the One Quail Place apartment complex near Fred Waring Drive and Town Center Way.

First responders reported seeing thick smoke coming from one of the two-story apartment buildings. Firefighters rescued a dog from one of the buildings, Cal Fire wrote in a tweet.

Cal Fire reported the fire was knocked down at around 6:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.


