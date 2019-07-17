Fire breaks out in Oasis resort in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A fire has broken out at a building located in the Oasis Resort in Palm Springs.
The blaze was reported at 12:10 p.m.
The structure is reportedly located on the 4100 block of East Palm Canyon Drive, located near the Parker resort.
There is no information on how the blaze broke out. There is no information on injuries at this time.
A News Channel 3 news team is on scene. Stay with us for the latest updates on this developing story.
