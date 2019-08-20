Fire breaks out in Desert Hot Springs hotel room

Courtesy of Manuel Ayon

A fire broke out inside a room at a Desert Hot Springs hotel Monday evening.

According to Cal Fire, reports of a fire at a hotel on the 10000 block of Palm Drive first came in at 6:15 p.m.

First responders reported seeing heavy smoke coming out of the hotel.

Originally, the fire was believed to have been confined to one room. Firefighters later discovered the fire had extended into the second floor of the hotel, Cal Fire wrote in a tweet.

Cal Fire confirmed the fire was contained at 7:16 p.m.

Southern California Edison and SoCal Gas were requested to the scene, Cal Fire added. No other information has been released at this time.

