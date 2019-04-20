News

Fire at La Quinta mobile home park

Two single wide mobile homes caught on fire

LA QUINTA, Calif. - Just after 8 p.m., CAL FIRE Riverside responded to a structure fire near the intersection of Avenue 62 and Jackson Street in La Quinta. 

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two single wide mobile homes engulfed in flames, along with multiple trees and debris on fire. 

The fire was contained at 9:12 p.m.

One adult female was displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross was called to assist. 

CAL FIRE stayed on the scene for two to three hours after the fire was contained. 


