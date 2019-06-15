Fire at Burrtec facility on Edom Hill in Cathedral City
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A fire is burning at a Burrtec Recovery and Transfer facility on Edom Hill in Cathedral City.
At least four fire engines have been called to the scene since the fire broke out shortly after 10:00 Friday night. It's not clear what's on fire, but heavy smoke can be seen coming from, or directly behind, the building.
A security guard on scene tells News Channel 3 the fire is "internal".
No word on the cause or containment of the fire. Stay with News Channel 3 as we learn more about blaze.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15