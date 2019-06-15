News

Fire at Burrtec facility on Edom Hill in Cathedral City

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:21 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 07:48 AM PDT

Video: Fire at Burrtec facility on Edom Hill in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A fire is burning at a Burrtec Recovery and Transfer facility on Edom Hill in Cathedral City. 

At least four fire engines have been called to the scene since the fire broke out shortly after 10:00 Friday night. It's not clear what's on fire, but heavy smoke can be seen coming from, or directly behind, the building. 

A security guard on scene tells News Channel 3 the fire is "internal". 

No word on the cause or containment of the fire. Stay with News Channel 3 as we learn more about blaze. 


