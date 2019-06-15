Video: Fire at Burrtec facility on Edom Hill in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A fire is burning at a Burrtec Recovery and Transfer facility on Edom Hill in Cathedral City.

At least four fire engines have been called to the scene since the fire broke out shortly after 10:00 Friday night. It's not clear what's on fire, but heavy smoke can be seen coming from, or directly behind, the building.

A security guard on scene tells News Channel 3 the fire is "internal".

No word on the cause or containment of the fire. Stay with News Channel 3 as we learn more about blaze.