FIND Food Bank hosting food & resource event to help federal workers

Event starts at 2 PM at Palm Springs City Hall

By:

Posted: Jan 24, 2019 05:45 PM PST

Updated: Jan 24, 2019 09:31 PM PST

The FIND Food Bank along with the Jewish Family Services will be hosting a special event Friday afternoon to help valley federal workers affected by the government shutdown.

Tomorrow, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Palm Springs City Hall, FIND will be distributing free food from their mobile pantry unit. Jewish Family Services will open up their emergency relief programs to help workers with utility and rent payments.

This is the latest endeavor to help federal employees working without paychecks due to the shutdown.

On Wednesday, a Rancho Mirage church held a drive donation drive for necessities that went towards TSA agents at Palm Springs International Airport.

