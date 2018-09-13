News

FIND Food Bank celebrates 35 years of service on Hunger Action Day

September is Hunger Action Month

By:

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 05:36 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 05:46 AM PDT

INDIO, Calif. - September is Hunger Action Month, and it marks 35 years of service in the valley for FIND Food Bank.

Tonight at 5:30 p.m. CBS Local 2's Kelley Moody looks back on the last 35 years and the vision for FIND's future.

All day long on September 13, you'll notice you're CBS Local 2 news team wearing orange to support on this Hunger Action Day. If you are also interested in supporting, check out some of these initiatives: 

  • Hunger Action Month on social media: Follow FIND Food Bank on FacebookTwitter & Instagram for Hunger Action Month ideas, and share content to spread awareness. You can visit the website for additional materials.
  • Post a plate selfie: Write on a plate "On an empty stomach I can't _____" and fill in the blank. On the other side write "But I can _____ to help end hunger." Share the photo to social media, and tag FIND! 

  • Donate to FIND or to an active food drive: $1 = 7 meals. There are currently 13 active food drives in session around the valley. 

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries