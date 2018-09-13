FIND Food Bank celebrates 35 years of service on Hunger Action Day

INDIO, Calif. - September is Hunger Action Month, and it marks 35 years of service in the valley for FIND Food Bank.

All day long on September 13, you'll notice you're CBS Local 2 news team wearing orange to support on this Hunger Action Day. If you are also interested in supporting, check out some of these initiatives:

Hunger Action Month on social media: Follow FIND Food Bank on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for Hunger Action Month ideas, and share content to spread awareness.

Post a plate selfie: Write on a plate "On an empty stomach I can't _____" and fill in the blank. On the other side write "But I can _____ to help end hunger." Share the photo to social media, and tag FIND!