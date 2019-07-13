Final design for new La Quinta skate park unveiled

Final design for new skate park in La Quinta Design for X Park (Courtesy of Spohn Ranch Skateparks) [ + - ] Design for X Park (Courtesy of Spohn Ranch Skateparks) [ + - ] Design for X Park (Courtesy of Spohn Ranch Skateparks) [ + - ] Design for X Park (Courtesy of Spohn Ranch Skateparks) [ + - ] The final design for La Quinta's newest skate park has been unveiled, skate park developer Spohn Ranch Skateparks announced.

The X Park is a 40,000 square foot facility that will open in the corner of Dune Palms Road and Westward Ho Drive. According to Spohn Ranch, the park will feature a concrete pump track, a modern street course with a variety of stairs, rails and ledges and three distinct bowls that cover the full spectrum of skill levels.

One thing the developers noted was their twist on the classic "combination bowl" shape. The new park will feature the "Desert Combi," which was designed in collaboration with two-time world champion skateboarder Eddie Elguera. The combi "maintains the essence of what makes the combi such a fun shape but tweaks the dimensions a bit to open up new lines and opportunities," developers wrote.

Developers said the park will have plenty of modern amenities, including, a state-of-the-art lighting system, restrooms, a drinking fountain, a parking lot and a two-story pro shop with a shaded observation deck tailor-made for community events. Developers added they planning on using retention basins to capture all rainwater at the site. Despite how it looks in renderings, developers said the water will rarely be visible or create riding hazards.

Spohn Ranch had previously built a small skate park at Fritz Burns Park in La Quinta in 2018. This led to the company to host workshops to get design inputs and terrain preferences from the city's action sports community for this larger park. Developers used that input and combined it with the unique topography of the X Park site to arrive at this final design.

Developers write that this design, "sets a new bar for municipal skate parks, not only in California, but across the globe."

All wheels are welcome to come out and enjoy the park, including skateboards, bikes, scooters, skates and wheelchairs.

Construction on X Park is expected to start later this year and the park is expected to open sometime in 2020.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.