Fill the Bus collects 15+ tons of donations
404 turkeys collected.
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Another year, another successful 'Fill the Bus' food drive. Three locations across the Coachella Valley coordinated efforts for Sunline Transit Agency's 12th annual event, with the Palm Springs location at the 1733 East Palm Canyon Drive Ralph's leading the way in total donation weight.
Some highlights:
- Total turkey collected: 404
- Total weight of donations collected: 15.4 tons
- Turkey donation leader - Palm Desert Walmart - 173 turkeys collected
- La Quinta Stater Brothers - 96 turkeys collected
- Palm Springs Ralph's - 135 turkey
- Total weight donation leader - Palm Springs Ralph's - 6.28 tons collected
The three locations that took part in this year's event:
- Walmart - 34500 Monterrey Ave, Palm Desert
- Stater Brothers - 78630 Highway 111, La Quinta
- Ralph's - 1733 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
"This year’s event benefits two outstanding community organizations: Martha's Village in Indio and Well in the Desert in Palm Springs," reads a release from Sunline. "These organizations are supported by the generosity of Coachella Valley residents."
