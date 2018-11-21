Fight over Robolights' location continues

Fight over Robolights' location continue

Robolights, the popular Palm Springs holiday display famous for its wacky artistry, will be coming to an end as we know it. Neighbors have expressed safety concerns and complaints due to the tens of thousands it draws year after year.

An attorney for Kenny Irwin, the artist behind this whimsical holiday display, confirmed this will be the last year Robolights runs from its current location after 32 years.

The city wants to move Robolights to a commercial location and is still negotiating the financial logistics with Irwin’s legal team. If an agreement isn't reached before they are set to open tomorrow, we're told things could get messy in court.

The annual #Robolights holiday display in Palm Springs is ending this year as we know it! Jake Ingrassia KESQ is live at the scene ahead of the exhibit’s season opening tomorrow - with more in the showdown between the city and the artist. Tune in for a full report on News Channel 3 at 5pm. Posted by KESQ News Channel 3 on Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Many are rooting for Robolights to stay in the Palm Springs movie colony, where it's been a holiday staple for 32 years.

"I look forward to coming and seeing this," said neighbor Richard Jukes. "I think what he’s doing is adding to this community and providing something that’s really creative and different and it’s a plus for this neighborhood."

It now attracts crowds in the tens of thousands year after year.

"I don't mind the people that come through," Jukes said. "There’s lots of neighborhoods lit up and it creates a traffic jam and that’s a part of it."

But for others, it's a nuisance.

"This is one person having an enormous event every year inviting thousands and thousands of people to his home without having any real input from his neighbors or concerns for the impacts on his neighbors," said Palm Springs mayor pro tem J.R. Roberts.

"It was the city’s idea to potentially move Robolights to a new location so we entertained the idea of having their financial assistance with getting robolights to a commercial location," said Irwin's lawyer, Ben Mehdian. "There are not that many neighbors that have voiced their concerns but the few that have voiced their concerns will be happy from the results that we have achieved."

One neighbor spoke out at a town hall last month.

"It’s just a zoo it’s a riot, is what it is. It’s not controlled, it’s not regulated," Fritz Koenig said.

At the meeting, the city considered implementing a shuttle service to reduce traffic, but that idea is now dead because it would make the display a commercial enterprise in a residential neighborhood.

Several neighbors expressed concerns of traffic, construction and property damage they've experienced in the past, but wouldn't appear on camera, in fear of retaliation from either Irwin himself or others in support of the display.

"(There's been) zero retaliation," Mehdian said. "They should voice their concern Mr. Irwin has always respected every one of his neighbors concerns."

"We don't wanna close down Robolights," Roberts said. "We get it, we think it’s a cool event too. It really is one of the cool things that makes Palm Springs unique. We just need to get it to the right location."

If an agreement isn't reached by the time Robolights opens Wednesday, the city plans to take it to court and the display could be shut down. Irwin's lawyer said if that happens, they plan to challenge it and are confident the display will shine on.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15