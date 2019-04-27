News

Festival featuring local musicians held this Saturday in Mecca

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 09:33 PM PDT

The Hue Music and Arts Festival will be held Saturday, April 27 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mecca Community Park at 65298 Coahuilla Street.

The festival shines a spotlight on local musicians from a variety of different genres. It also features local artists, performers, advocacy groups, and vendors.

The Hue is the culmination of months of work by members of Alianza's Youth Organizing Council (YO-C!).

"The youth were the ones who decided the lineup," said Joseph Avila, Alianza's community outreach and YO-C! coordinator. "It was completely designed by students from Desert Mirage High School and Coachella Valley High School."

Musicians who will perform includes:

  • MCKG
  • Los Manos Del Valle
  • Ballet Folklorico
  • Desert Mirage Rock Band
  • Quivero
  • The Sol Suns
  • Elecktric Luce
  • FrankEatsTheFloor
  • Marni
  • Jesus Galaviz
  • Daytime Moon

Alianza Coachella Valley is a local organization whose goal is to help the community thrive though resident leadership.

