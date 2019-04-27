Festival featuring local musicians held this Saturday in Mecca

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Hue Music and Arts Festival will be held Saturday, April 27 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mecca Community Park at 65298 Coahuilla Street.

The festival shines a spotlight on local musicians from a variety of different genres. It also features local artists, performers, advocacy groups, and vendors.

The Hue is the culmination of months of work by members of Alianza's Youth Organizing Council (YO-C!).

"The youth were the ones who decided the lineup," said Joseph Avila, Alianza's community outreach and YO-C! coordinator. "It was completely designed by students from Desert Mirage High School and Coachella Valley High School."

Musicians who will perform includes:

MCKG

Los Manos Del Valle

Ballet Folklorico

Desert Mirage Rock Band

Quivero

The Sol Suns

Elecktric Luce

FrankEatsTheFloor

Marni

Jesus Galaviz

Daytime Moon

Alianza Coachella Valley is a local organization whose goal is to help the community thrive though resident leadership.

You can learn more about the festival by clicking here.