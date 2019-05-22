Feds highlight Sunline Transit Agency efforts on zero-emissions

Feds highlight Sunline Transit Agency ef

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - The federal government highlighted the work of Sunline Transit Agency Tuesday, for its efforts to promote and provide education on green technology.

Inside the Sunline Transit learning center, you'll see examples of hydrogen energy already powering a majority of its buses.

“It's a culmination of what the agency has been doing as a first, one that is very active in the zero-emission space,” Lauren Skiver, CEO of Sunline Transit Agency, said.

A space that's being recognized by the Federal Transit Administration with a visit from its acting administrator, K. Jane Williams. The FTA is helping fund Sunline's education program with nearly $2 million in grants.

“This administration and [Transportation] Secretary Chao, one of her initiatives is innovation and being able to train a workforce to work on innovative technologies is extremely important,” Williams said.

The FTA is recognizing Sunline's zero emission efforts and its grant is being used for the future Center for Excellence in Zero Emissions. It's where workers and the public will get trained on using and maintaining green technology like hydrogen fuels.

“It teaches our mechanics and the public the awareness of zero emissions and the advancement of what we're going forward with this new technology,” Demetrius Genera, deputy chief operating officer for maintenance for the Sunline Transit Agency, said.

He helps manage Sunline's maintenance department and says having the training helps expand the skills of transit workers around the valley.

“Everyone wants more technology, more advancement. Better with the economy and the environment,” Genera said.

A greener future that could mean more opportunities in the valley's transit industry.

Sunline says it expects the new center of excellence to begin construction early next year.