FDA calls teen vaping an epidemic, locals react to the increase in flavored nicotine devices

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - The Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on e-cigarettes and vape shops, calling it an epidemic for adolescents. The agency is working to keep the nicotine products out of the hands of minors by rolling out a new enforcement plan.



According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than two million middle and high schoolers reported using e-cigarettes last year.



On Wednesday the FDA sent out more than 1,3000 warning letters and fines to retailers and online shops caught selling to minors. Those retailers have 60 days to come up with a plan to combat the problem.



Dr. Eric Presser, a Thoracic Surgeon at Desert Regional Medical Center, says the FDA's action is the first step in stopping minors from using e-cigs.



"If the companies are truly heart felt about not promoting and marketing toward children, they should make it as hard as possible for the children to get that device, it's that simple," said Presser, "These devices have fruity flavors, and the example I always give is that the FDA has approved for the popcorn flavoring to be ingested but not smoked. So we don't really know the long term affects, but we do know that when you inhale any of these toxic substances and the chemical inside, they are going to have a detrimental affect."

Those detrimental affects may not surface until later in that adolescent's life. According to a survey conducted by the National Institute On Drug Abuse, 66 percent of minors who've tried e-cigs didn't think there was nicotine in the device. It's a common misconception among many minors. Quinton Egson hears it first hand.



"I've had conversations with kids and they would tell me things like they (e-cigs) don't have any nicotine," Egson said.

Egson is the Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of the Coachella Valley. E-cigs haven't been a problem on his campus, but it's become a topic of discussion.

"Before we used to talk about cigarettes, gateway drugs, now we have to add that (e-cigs) to the mix," said Egson, "We talk with our kids and they tell us stories about things happening at school and things being taken away from kids and kids enticing them to try it, and trying to convince them that it's not harmful."

Egson says education is the best way to combat the issue, including educating parents.

"I would say the first thing is to communicate with your kids and ask them questions. Secondly, I would go on an educational expedition myself. Look around the stores and see what they're selling and ask the cashiers, What is that? What does it taste like? Is it harmful? A lot of times they'll tell you the truth," said Egson.

One way to recognize an e-cig that may look like a USB or flash drive is to check for a scented refill pod attached to the device.



The FDA also warns if manufactures don't work to curb the problem regarding youth and e-cigs, they may consider banning flavored nicotine all together.

Click here to learn about ways to talk to your teen about the dangers of e-cigarettes.