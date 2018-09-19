Father & son, both Veterans, honored for their service and sacrifice

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Rasco family with Ruiz, holding both Kenneth's and Kenny's medals.

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A father and son who fought in two of America's most historic wars were honored for their dedication and service to the country by Congressman Doctor Raul Ruiz.

"Every time we can have our veterans tell their stories and their family stories then we come to a deeper understanding not only the sacrifice but the heroism," Ruiz told KESQ & CBS Local 2.

The Rascos speaking with Ruiz

Kenneth Rasco grew up in Riverside and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old in 1946. He served in World War II until its end in 1945 and continued service until 1946. In 1948, he served once again, driving military ambulances in San Diego from 1948.

Today Kenneth was honored for service and awarded:

Combat Action Ribbon

China Service Medal (Extended)

American Campaign Medal

Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal w/ 1 bronze star

WWII Victory Medal

Navy Occupation Service Medal (w/ Asia Clasp)

Kenneth's son Kenny was also honored today. Kenny enlisted in 1967 at 18 years old and served in the Vietnam War as an Infantryman with 3rd Battalion 5th Marines 1st Marine Division. He was killed in action on January 28th,1968.

Kenny Rasco (Courtesy of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund)

Kenny was posthumously honored and awarded for his service and his sacrifice for this country. He received:

Purple Heart

Presidential Unit Citation

National Defense Service Medal

Vietnam Service Medal w/ 1 bronze service star

Kenny's family accepted the awards on his behalf.

"I'm very humbled to be in the midst of a great family. They have a legacy of service to our country that starts in World War I with a great-great-grandfather, then World War II with Kenneth, and to honor not only Kenneth but his son Kenny who died in Vietnam,"

After finishing his service, Kenneth Rasco drove trucks for over 30 years and was also a skilled carpenter. He attended Long Beach Automotive School. He currently resides in Hemet with his wife.

