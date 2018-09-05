Father and son die in Whitewater drowning incident

Father and son die in Whitewater drownin

WHITEWATER, Calif.- - The Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner's office has released a father and son who died Monday following a drowning incident in the Whitewater River. 41-year-old David Martinez-Garcia died while attempting to save his son, 7-year-old David Martinez, from the Whitewater River. Both were from San Bernardino.

According to the Coroner's office, the David Martinez died at 3:01 p.m. and David Martinez-Garcia died at 3:04 p.m.

12 Photos

According to authorities, the father was located and brought to an island in the water, before being airlifted in a CHP helicopter.

Emergency crews responded to a call of multiple people in the Whitewater River near the intersection of Tipton Rd and Interstate 10 yesterday at 1:17 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Community reacts to the death of a fathe

According to Cal Fire, the water can reach speeds of up to 25 miles per hour.

Authorities say this is not an isolated incident -- they see drowning incidents every year. "If you happen to be near the edge, it's very easy to get swept away. You certainly don't want children in this area," said Ashley Metzger of the Desert Water Agency.

Despite the illegality of swimming in the river and danger of drowning, people frequently choose to swim in the Whitewater River. The area is littered with trash and items people have left behind.

"People come and they think it's so safe but you get out there and the current picks up and it sweeps you away. Looks are deceiving," said Cheri Johnson, a frequent visitor to Whitewater.

While there are signs that read "No Trespassing," this specific area does not have signs that warn of the dangers of drowning, as do certain other areas with a heavy water flow.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch our live coverage from our 5 p.m. newscast

“Usually when we drive by there’s a lot of people out here with their lounge chairs just enjoying their time,” said Julissa Montenegro, a frequent visitor to Whitewater.

Authorities warning people that even in spots where the water appears slow, things can take a deadly turn in a matter of seconds. "It's not very deep however just the force itself will drag the biggest adult and challenge you," said Captain Fernando Herrera of Cal Fire.

After the boy and father had fallen in the river, units from the California Highway Patrol, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, and Cal Fire engine companies from Palm Desert, Palm Springs, and Desert Hot Springs all responded to the scene.

According to authorities, the father was located and brought to an island in the water, before being airlifted in a CHP helicopter.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Father dies after jumping into Whitewate

The family's van was found near the bridge where the incident occurred. That area was temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15