Fast-growing fire burning in North Palm Springs

Courtesy of Cal Fire

A vegetation fire burning in North Palm Springs is quickly growing.

The fire was reported at 10:20 p.m. near N Indian Canyon and Dillon Road.

According to Cal Fire Captain Fernando Herrera, as of 10:50 p.m., the fire has burned 10 acres. Herrera said this is a wind-driven fire with potential to grow to 50 acres.

Wildland Fire - North Indian Canyon Drive X Dillon Road in North Palm Springs. More: https://t.co/ksXIvZxJuq #DillonFire pic.twitter.com/zSS5Rf0d5c — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) April 26, 2019

No structures are threatened.

