Fast-growing fire burning in North Palm Springs

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 10:59 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2019 12:04 AM PDT

A vegetation fire burning in North Palm Springs is quickly growing.

The fire was reported at 10:20 p.m. near N Indian Canyon and Dillon Road.

According to Cal Fire Captain Fernando Herrera, as of 10:50 p.m., the fire has burned 10 acres. Herrera said this is a wind-driven fire with potential to grow to 50 acres.

 

 

No structures are threatened.

