Fast-growing fire burning in North Palm Springs
A vegetation fire burning in North Palm Springs is quickly growing.
The fire was reported at 10:20 p.m. near N Indian Canyon and Dillon Road.
According to Cal Fire Captain Fernando Herrera, as of 10:50 p.m., the fire has burned 10 acres. Herrera said this is a wind-driven fire with potential to grow to 50 acres.
No structures are threatened.
