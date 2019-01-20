Fan attractions wow guests at Desert Classic

0119 Fan Desert Classic

LA QUINTA., Calif. -- - Golfers, spectators and families were wowed with this year's fan attractions at the PGA West Desert Classic.

All weekend guests can enjoy live music, specialty drink bars, car displays and multiple merchandise and food tents.

Big attractions include the Vons & Albertson's Fan Pavillon which includes stadium seating viewing, air-conditioned indoor and outdoor dining areas, and bar and food kiosks overlooking the 18th hole.

Guests can enjoy the Casamigos Club 17 tequila tent, Michelob Ultra Beers fore Birdies, and the Military Outpost presented by United Rentals.

As for live entertainment, Sammy Hagar & the Circle performed Friday night and Bad Co. is set to take stage Saturday evening.

The event is open to the public and entry tickets can be purchased here. Admission includes all attractions. Tickets are $30 each.