Family shares video of street racing crash that killed Coachella couple

A family member of a Coachella couple who was fatally struck by an alleged street racer on May 17 has shared footage of the crash with News Channel 3.

Jose Prieto, 75, and Sofia Prieto, 74, died from injuries sustained during Friday's crash. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Mitchel Drive in Coachella at 6:54 p.m. Friday, was allegedly sparked by 27-year-old Estavan Jesus Donato, who was later arrested for street racing.

The footage shows the Prietos' vehicle, a grey pickup truck, attempting a U-Turn on Grapefruit Boulevard, when an apparently speeding white car strikes their vehicle, causing significant damage and rolling it.

WARNING: Some may find the video below disturbing

Exclusive Coachella crash video

Donato was arrested on May 18 at 2:00 a.m. on Airport Boulevard in Thermal, according to county jail records. He was released on the same day after posting $50,000 bail. He faces one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Estavan Jesus Donato (Courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

He is set to appear in court on at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on July 16.

Donato was one of five alleged street racers arrested by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies assigned to the city of Coachella in May.