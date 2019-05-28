Family says missing woman's body found
COACHELLA, Calif.- - The desperate search for a local woman may have come to a sad conclusion.
Lesly Fernanda Alvarado, 22, of Coachella was last seen on May 16. Her mother confirmed to News Channel 3 she was notified by investigators that a body found late last night is that of her daughter.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed a female body was found in a wash on Dillon Road and Berdoo Canyon Road in Indio Hills.
RSO later confirmed Carlos Javier Navarro-Nieves, 34, was arrested for murder after evidence linked him with the death.
Deputies have not confirmed the body is Alvarado as they are waiting for the coroner's office to officially identify the body. We are working to learn more about the investigation.
